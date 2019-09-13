Jose Mourinho Reveals What He Thinks Caused Alexis Sanchez Woes at Man Utd

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Alexis Sanchez's struggles with the Red Devils were largely due to his permanent unhappiness.

After moving to Old Trafford in January 2018 as part of the infamous swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Arsenal, Sanchez simply could not rediscover his best form and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Inter this summer.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He went on to claim that a lack of consistent game time was to blame for his poor form, but Mourinho told The Telegraph that Sanchez's difficulties were more to do with his constant unhappiness.

Mourinho said: “Sanchez… I felt him [to be] not a happy man. And I think in every job you have when you are not happy it is not so easy to perform at every level. And maybe I am wrong.





"Maybe it was me who was not capable to get into him and to get the best out of him. As a manager sometimes you have the capacity to get the best out of the players and other times you are not successful in that approach.





"But the reality is that I always felt [of Sanchez], ‘a sad man’. So probably in Italy he will recover this. I hope he can. I always wish well to every player.”





The Chilean managed just five goals in 45 appearances under both Mourinho and current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Inter manager Antonio Conte is clearly confident that he will be able to get Sanchez out of this slump.

He was an unused substitute in Inter's 2-1 win over Cagliari before the international break, but will hope to be given a chance to impress when the Nerazzurri face Udinese - Sanchez's former side - on Saturday.