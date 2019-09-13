Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he does not expect Alisson to return until the next international break, with the club remaining extremely cautious over the goalkeeper's recovery.

The Brazilian has been out since the Reds' first Premier League encounter against Norwich with a calf injury, thrusting last-gasp free agent signing Adrian into the spotlight, but Klopp revealed they will be taking no chances on Alisson's return.

Speaking to the press ahead of the club's return to domestic action against Newcastle on Saturday, as quoted by Goal, Klopp explained that the custodian's condition was improving, but that no pressure would be put on his rehabilitation.

“Funnily enough, we had lunch together again so he looks good," he said. “He’s improving, but we cannot put any pressure on it. It was a really serious injury with the calf and it is now much better, good for us and good for him."

And, asked when he did expect the 26-year-old to return, the German admitted the earliest conceivable comeback wouldn't be until after the next international break in October, leaving the club with at least another seven games without him in the lineup.

The tactician declared: “We don’t know exactly. The target was always that after the next international break he could be ready, but we don’t know.

“There’s no pressure and hopefully everything will be fine for the rest of the season.”

That leaves former West Ham keeper Adrian left to pick up the pieces both domestically, and in the Champions League, with only journeyman Andy Lonergan and Caoimhin Kelleher to help him.

There was some positive injury news for the Reds though, with Klopp confirming midfielder Naby Keita is closing in on his return to action. “Naby is close, much closer than Ali obviously," he added. “I think he could be in training when we come back from Napoli next week.”