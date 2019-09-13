Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Wins Premier League Manager of the Month for August

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for August after guiding the Reds to four consecutive victories at the start of the 2019/20 season.





It is the fourth time that Klopp has won the prestigious monthly award since being appointed at Liverpool after previously taking it home in September 2016, December 2018 and March 2019. Only 11 bosses in Premier League history have now won more Manager of the Month awards.

Another W for Jurgen Klopp 👊



The @LFC boss is your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for August #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/0lHGTkvTpj — Premier League (@premierleague) September 13, 2019

The German beat title rival Pep Guardiola, Liverpool predecessor Brendan Rodgers and Premier League veteran Roy Hodgson to the August prize this time around.

Klopp’s Liverpool are the only Premier League team with a 100% winning record still intact after the first month of the new campaign. The Reds began by thrashing Norwich in the league opener and went on to claim victories against Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley.

Liverpool hold a three-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table as a result and will hope to maintain that advantage this weekend when they host Newcastle at Anfield.

Last season, Klopp steered Liverpool to the third highest points tally in Premier League history, but the Reds’ haul of 97 was still one shy of reigning champions Manchester City.

However, Liverpool did go on to win a sixth European title when they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid, while the Merseysiders claimed an early trophy at the start of this season after narrowly overcoming Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.