Marcus Rashford Reveals Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is a Better Fit Than Jose Mourinho at Man Utd

By 90Min
September 13, 2019

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right manager to lead the club and simply needs time and support, while also suggesting his playing background makes the Norwegian a better fit for the squad than Jose Mourinho.


Solskjaer took over from Mourinho midway through last season when the former Chelsea and Inter coach was sacked and there was an immediate upturn in results and performances.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Solskjaer has had difficulty turning that into longer term success after seeing his team win just three of their last 13 Premier League games, but Rashford is adamant that the players are behind the manager, hinting he is the best fit United have had since Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Right now, everyone is confident in the manager,” Rashford told BBC Sport.

“We might not be doing what he’s telling us to perfection yet, but the initial response to his tactics and training has been phenomenal.”

United won trophies under both Louis van Gaal and Mourinho before Solskjaer arrived back in Manchester, but Rashford believes the current boss is different from his predecessors because of the long-term project that he is trying to build at Old Trafford.

“For me, just a plan,” the 21-year-old explained. “It’s not a plan for just this season or just for the next game, it’s a plan for years. The position that we’re in now, we don’t need this rotation of managers because you never settle.

“He’s very different [to Jose Mourinho], but it is expected because he’s played [football]. Off the pitch, he understands the players a bit more.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I don’t think [not being a player] was a problem for [Mourinho] because he’s obviously a top manager and he has his way of reading people. But, for me, when a manager has played, they’ve lived the lifestyle and they might be a bit more understanding.”

Looking for only their second win of the Premier League campaign, United host a Leicester City side at Old Trafford on Saturday that many have predicted to challenge the top six this season.

