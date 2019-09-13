Max Allegri Insists He 'Doesn't Regret' Leaving Juventus & Says Inter Can Win Serie A This Season

Former Juventus manager Max Allegri has insisted he has no regrets about stepping down this summer, while boldly claiming that Inter can upset the apple-cart and pip his former employers to the Serie A title this season.

Shortly after watching CEO Beppe Marotta swap Juve for Inter in late 2018, Allegri made the decision to step down after five successful seasons in charge, which yielded five Scudetti and four Coppa Italia - although the Champions League proved elusive throughout his tenure.

Having taken a break from work since calling time, Allegri has said he stands by the decision, and that his relationship with current president Andrea Agnelli remains intact despite it.

“I absolutely don’t regret the decision I made with Juventus, things mustn’t be forced,” the 52-year-old told Italian TV, as per Football Italia.

“After five years, it was time to take a break. Perhaps the president had understood that before me.

“I still have a good relationship with Agnelli. We also spent some time together over the summer.

“He’s a young man with great views on European football. He’s doing everything he can to improve Italian football.”

With Juve transitioning into the Maurizio Sarri era and Inter looking strong under the Marotta-Antonio Conte regime, many have suggested that the Turin giants' stranglehold over Italian football could come to an end.

Both sides have kicked the Serie A season off with consecutive wins, although Inter's superior goal difference has them on top momentarily. And while that means very little at this early stage, Allegri reckons it's a position they can hold.

“I won both with him [Marotta] and without him at Juve. He’s built a strong team at Inter and he made weighty choice with Conte.

"They can win the Scudetto."