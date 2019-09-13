Norwich Star Teemu Pukki Wins August Premier League Player of the Month

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been named Premier League Player of the Month for August, the first ever Canaries player to win the award and the first player from Finland since former Birmingham striker Mikael Forssell in March 2004.

Pukki scored five Premier League goals in four appearances during August, including a hat-trick in a handsome win for Norwich over Newcastle.

The former Celtic and Brondby forward also netted against Liverpool and Chelsea and became only the 10th player to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances.

Pukki beat a stellar shortlist that featured Manchester City trio Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino and Burnley’s Ashley Barnes.

“I feel really honoured,” the Finn told PremierLeague.com.

“I need to say thanks to my team-mates and the boss [Daniel Farke] as well for making it possible. This is more than I could believe when we started the season. I hope I can keep scoring goals. That’s the way I help the team the most.”

Pukki is tasked with getting on the scoresheet again this weekend as Norwich host reigning champions Manchester City at Carrow Road. His record already this season, after also finishing 2018/19 as the top scorer in the Championship, will ensure he has no fear.