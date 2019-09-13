Pep Guardiola Confirms Aymeric Laporte Out Until 'Jan. or Feb.'

Aymeric Laporte required knee surgery and won't be back until the start of the new year.

By 90Min
September 13, 2019

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is set to be out of action for around five or six months, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed, with seemingly the best case scenario that the French center back could return to action in January.

Laporte was stretchered off in the first half of City’s recent Premier League win over Brighton and subsequently underwent successful surgery.

It had remained unclear quite how long the former Athletic Bilbao star might be sidelined for, but Guardiola put a relatively vague estimate on it when quizzed at his weekly press conference ahead this weekend’s clash with newly promoted Norwich.

“Not long, five months, six months, next year...January or February,” was Guardiola’s response.

Having joined City from Bilbao for what was then a club record fee in January 2018, Laporte has emerged as the team’s leading centre-back. He played 35 of the 38 Premier League games last season, while Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi rotated alongside him.

His absence for the foreseeable future will be a significant blow to City as they look to become only the second club in Premier League history to win three consecutive titles.

Better news is that Leroy Sane is making good progress in his early recovery from a more serious knee injury and is expected by Guardiola to return before the end of the season.

Benjamin Mendy, who has suffered two major knee injuries in two years since joining City, is nearing a comeback after being out of action since November. Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan could even make their returns from minor recent problems this weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message