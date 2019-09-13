Real Madrid Confirm Yet Another Injury Concern as Federico Valverde Is Ruled Out

Real Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Federico Valverde suffered a muscular injury during his time on international duty with Uruguay.

Los Blancos are currently in the midst of an unbelievable injury crisis, with countless first-team stars sidelined through injury. One of those is Luka Modric, so Valverde was expected to be handed his first start of the new season.

PEDRO UGARTE/GettyImages

However, Real have now taken to their official website to confirm that that is not the case, as Valverde has picked up a muscular injury in his left leg. There is no mention as to how long he will be sidelined, although Valverde will certainly be unavailable for Saturday's game with Levante.

He now joins Modric, Isco, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Brahim Diaz on the treatment table, with manager Zinedine Zidane now definitely having a real selection dilemma on his hands.





As it stands, Casemiro and Toni Kroos are Real's only two fit central midfielders, but both have recently returned from international duty and were believed to be in line for a rest against Levante.

However, Zidane may be forced to play the senior duo, whilst he may have to turn to the club's academy for depth on the bench. There are plenty of budding starlets in the Castilla, with the likes of Miguel Baeza and captain Alvaro Fidalgo keen to make an impact in the first team.

It has been an unconvincing start to the campaign for Real, who have picked up five points from their opening three games. Their injury struggles will certainly have played a part in that, but fans remain eager to see Los Blancos improve as soon as possible.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

After they face Levante, Real will travel to France to meet Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and Valverde is one of many senior players who look set to watch the game from the sidelines.