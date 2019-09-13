Ryan Kent Insists Liverpool Lied to Him About Future Before Sealing Rangers Return

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has claimed he was told lies about his future before finally sealing a £7.5m move away from Liverpool this summer.

The 22-year-old, who impressed on loan at Ibrox last season, was tipped to seal a move back to the Scottish side during the summer, but Liverpool snubbed their interest and instead involved Kent in pre-season. However, once the Reds' senior stars returned, Kent was quickly dropped from the team.

Tim Bradbury/GettyImages

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Rangers' meeting with Livingston, Kent insisted that he was lied to during the summer, adding that it was a difficult period for him to get through.

He said: "It was very tough. I had to stay mentally strong, when you are told you can do one thing and then you are lied to and it doesn't happen, that is quite hard to take. I just had to keep myself fit and train on my own and make sure I keep my fitness levels up and I was waiting for a moment like this to arrive.

"There's no bitter taste, the thing that I wanted from the start happened at the end so I am just happy with that.

"I would have liked to have been here from the start, it is quite difficult watching it on the TV wishing I was part of some of the games but I am delighted to be back and I can't wait to get going.

"There were probably some slight concerns along the way when I thought this might not happen and I might have to plan for something else, but I always had a feeling that it might go to the last day of the window and that's what happened.

"For once in my life to be feeling at home somewhere, to be actually enjoying my football, I want that feeling for the rest of my career. I felt that for the first time when I came here."

The 22-year-old went on to praise the impact of manager Steven Gerrard and his backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly to help him realise his potential.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"The manager believes in me and the coaching staff. Mick Beale had me as a kid at Liverpool and he got the best out of me then and I really started to flourish as a young kid coming through at Liverpool, and obviously the fans get the best out of you," Kent added.

"So just everything as a collective at this football club I think gets the best out of me and my football."