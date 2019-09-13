Steve Bruce Confirms Sean Longstaff Training Injury Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
September 13, 2019

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has been ruled out of Newcastle's weekend game at Anfield, having turned his ankle in training on Thursday. 

Longstaff has impressed since his promotion to the first-team during the 2018/19 campaign, with Manchester United reportedly interested in the 21-year-old over the summer; a testament to how impressive he was...and perhaps how desperate Man Utd are.

Having broken through under Rafael Benitez, Longstaff has so far been a favourite of Steve Bruce as well, featuring in all four of Newcastle's opening Premier League fixtures. 

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, in Friday's pre-match press conference, Bruce revealed that Longstaff will be unavailable for the Liverpool game. 


As per Newcastle's official site, he stated: "Unfortunately, Longstaff turned an ankle yesterday in training so won't be in contention on Saturday. It's one of those freak injuries where he has tried to block a cross.


"We'll not know how severe this is until the next couple of days but it's a bit of a blow to us."


Longstaff joins several others on the treatment table for Newcastle, including Andy Carroll, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Richie and Dwight Gayle. His absence should allow Jonjo Shelvey to stake a claim for a place in the Magpies' starting XI.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Speaking on the threat that Liverpool pose his side, Bruce continued: "We're going to the European champions who haven't lost at home in two and a half years. 


"They're as good a team as you're ever going to play so we'll have to defend well but we need to take part in the game and show that resilience which we had shown against Spurs and when we've got it, we can cause a threat. 


"That's got to be the game plan again."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message