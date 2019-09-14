Barcelona Launch Super Vibrant Champions League Goalkeeper Kit & Twitter Is Divided

Barcelona have revealed their new third-choice goalkeeper kit for the 2019/20 season and supporters online were left debating wondering whether it is a piece of art or rubbish.

The strip is made by Nike - who used a similar template on recent Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur shirts - and will be worn during La Blaugrana's Champions League campaign. The front panel has a multi-coloured graphic that dominates the design, oozing yellow, pink and blue in a style befitting the 1990s.

The sleeves, collar, shorts and socks of the kit are entirely black. Likewise, the Nike logo and that of sponsors Rakuten are black, whilst inky stripes stretch diagonally across the front of the shirt.

Number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen could debut the kit on Tuesday night as he and his teammates travel to Signal Iduna Park, where they will open their European campaign with a game against Borussia Dortmund.

It's certainly a bold and eye-catching design for Barça to go with, which has unsurprisingly divided the fan base.





A few adored the design and were quick to let social media know...

However, some of their fellow supporters were less impressed...

Others just compared it to the works of Pablo Picasso...

But, not everyone is a fan of Cubism...

The kit is available for £74.95 on Barcelona's official online store, which can be found here.