Brendan Rodgers & Jonny Evans Wax Lyrical About Harry Maguire Ahead of Reunion at Old Trafford

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he still keeps in contact with Harry Maguire even after his record-breaking transfer to Manchester United.

The England international made the high-profile move during the summer window as part of a defensive revamp at Old Trafford that also saw right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka join from Crystal Palace for a combined total of around £130m.

Maguire will face off against his former teammates on Saturday as Leicester City travel to Old Trafford, and Rodgers has lavished the defender with praise after admitting they've stayed in contact with each other this season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I text Harry still now, wish him the best when he was playing with England," Rodgers said, quoted by The Mirror. "He was a remarkable guy, a fantastic player and for me, his behaviour in the period that he was here, really typified him as a man.

"Even though it was so difficult for him right the way through the summer, from the end of the season right the way through, his behaviour was exemplary and I'll always have a big respect for him for that. He's a good guy and he's gone in there and you can see he's made them better."

Rodgers wasn't alone in praising Maguire either, as former teammate Jonny Evans has backed the England international to eventually become Manchester United captain during a potential 10-year spell in the north-west.

"I think Harry will be at United for eight, nine or 10 years," Evans told The Mirror. "When it comes to that point, I think people will look back at the fee and say it was a bargain.

"I've been really impressed with Harry. I think he'll go on to be a real success at United and he could go on to be their captain - there's no doubt about that.

"I only spent a season playing with him, but it felt like we formed a good relationship, on and off the pitch. He's a fantastic player and he suits everything United are looking for.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Not just in his playing style, but how he behaves off the pitch and the personality he can bring. He likes to build games out from the back, start attacks and show his personality on the ball.

"He had a tremendous time at Leicester and is really close with a lot of the boys, so I'm sure it'll be a strange occasion for him, playing against us."