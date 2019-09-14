Jurgen Klopp Calls on Liverpool to Keep Their Winning Mindset Ahead of 'Slog'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for his side to keep their ruthless winning mentality 'alive' as the games start to come thick and fast following on from the international break.

The Reds are the only side in the Premier League with a 100% win record as they continue the pursuit of a first-ever Premier League title.

With a busy month of football ensuing for Klopp's side, the charismatic German coach is hoping his summer preparation can stand his side in good stead as they look to challenge on all fronts in 2019/20.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

In quotes carried by the Mirror, Klopp said: "We were criticised about our pre-season and we were not good, that is the truth, but it was my fault that we had heavy legs. My priority was to be ready for the new season.





“It wasn’t about playing the best football, but winning the (first four) games. I’m so pleased we have done that because it was really difficult to be ready given that four or five players came back from their summer break only in the last 10 days.





“We’ve had a good start too. Against Arsenal and Burnley we were exceptionally lively. That’s special but it’s done now. We have to be 100 per cent focused - that’s what took us to the position we were in last year.

“And as long as we can keep that mindset alive, it will be good. Yes, we have quality, but only with this mindset can we really perform on the pitch.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 52-year-old also said that the next few months will be the 'most intense', calling it 'a slog'.

With the end of the international break, Liverpool have to hit the ground running since they will play seven times in just three weeks in all competitions with tough fixtures against Chelsea and Napoli back-to-back.

As well as the Premier League, Champions League and two domestic cups this term, Liverpool are also involved in FIFA's Club World Cup which will take place in Qatar in December.