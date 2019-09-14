Jurgen Klopp Hints at Fabinho Availability After Arriving Back at Liverpool Late From Brazil Duty

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes that midfielder Fabinho will be available to start against Newcastle United, even though he returned late from international duty this week.

The 25-year-old featured in a 1-0 defeat to Peru on Wednesday and hasn't had much time to prepare for Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, with many suggesting that Fabinho would only be fit enough to start from the bench.

But Klopp has hinted that Fabinho will actually start at Anfield against Steve Bruce's Newcastle United, who will be looking to cause another upset just weeks after their narrow win away at Tottenham.

"He is very important, thank God we have options as well and didn't have to use them too often because Fabinho is in the position, not injured, and in the best way to get rhythm after a difficult start," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"I didn't think it was a difficult start but maybe the public did sometimes. Since then it is perfect. When you think a player like him is not starting regularly for Brazil then what a midfield they must have.

"He is fine, he didn't play too much for Brazil and the flight was not too cool, but if nothing happens it should be possible for him to make start number 26 in 30 or something like that."

Fabinho has started five out of Liverpool's opening six games across all competitions this season, cementing his place alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Although his first season with the club was spent largely trying to get up to speed, Fabinho is already closing in on half a century of appearances with the Reds following a £40m move from Monaco last summer.