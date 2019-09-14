The Premier League is back after the international break and Liverpool remains the only side perfect to start the season. They look to extend their win streak to five on Saturday as Newcastle United visits Anfield in what should be an entertaining match.

The Reds are flying high to start the new season as they search for that elusive first-ever Premier League title. In their last league match they handled Burnley with ease, 3-0. On the field there was a bit of drama between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as the latter failed to pass to the former on a great scoring chance. That led to the Senegalese star to show visible anger after being substituted soon after. Jurgen Klopp shrugged off the incident and proclaimed it to be over and done with. While things seem to be going smoothly for the league leaders and reigning European champs, it’s small things like those that can lead to a dip in overall form. They’ll need to prove they’re all on the same page against a Newcastle side who is unbeaten in their last two.

After a rough start to the new season, the Magpies have picked up four points in the last two matches, including a shocking win over Tottenham away from home. The new look attack headed by record signings Joelinton and Miguel Almiron hasn’t exactly clicked like Tyneside had hoped. But the results seem to be trending in the right direction. There would be no bigger feather to put in their cap than to beat the top team in the country at one of the most prestigious grounds in the world.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Watch for free by signing up for a seven-day trial.