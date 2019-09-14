Manchester United will battle Leicester City in a Premier League matchup on Saturday. The match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England is slated for 10:30 a.m. ET.

Man U is 1–1–2 in 2019. It's been a rough stretch for the club of late, with a loss to Crystal Palace on Aug. 24 sandwiched between a pair of ties. Manchester United's last win came against Chelsea on Aug. 11.

Leicester City is one of three Premier League teams still undefeated in 2019. It beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Aug 31, its second-straight win following a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on Aug. 24.

How to watch:

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold