Man United vs. Leicester City Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League Online

Find out how to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City in a Premier League contest on Saturday, Sept. 14.

By Michael Shapiro
September 14, 2019

Manchester United will battle Leicester City in a Premier League matchup on Saturday. The match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England is slated for 10:30 a.m. ET. 

Man U is 1–1–2 in 2019. It's been a rough stretch for the club of late, with a loss to Crystal Palace on Aug. 24 sandwiched between a pair of ties. Manchester United's last win came against Chelsea on Aug. 11. 

Leicester City is one of three Premier League teams still undefeated in 2019. It beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Aug 31, its second-straight win following a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on Aug. 24. 

How to watch:

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold

