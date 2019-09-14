Mauricio Pochettino Insists Christian Eriksen Is in His 'Plans' Despite Wanting to Leave Tottenham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants Christian Eriksen and Victor Wanyama to fight for their places in the side after failing to secure moves away from the club over the summer.

Eriksen was keen for a fresh challenge after six years in north London, meaning that he was only on the bench for Tottenham's first two home games of the season. Meanwhile, Wanyama came close to departing for Club Brugge and then Celtic, only for both deals to fall through.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With the transfer window now shut, Pochettino has urged the duo to put speculation regarding their futures behind them so that they can prove that they still have plenty to offer the club.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "Always it's difficult and then I think we are all agreed that Tottenham always have more rumours than other clubs. In one month I think it will start again with the rumours, for sure, because the situation of the squad is going to help those rumours appear. I think we talk a lot. Now it is a time to be positive.

"Victor Wanyama is in my plans. Christian is in my plans. Now they are going to have the same possibility as another player to play."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Eriksen's future is of particular interest, with the Danish playmaker's contract expiring next summer. Pochettino is convinced that the 27-year-old remains motivated to perform for Spurs, but admits that it is another matter altogether as to whether Eriksen will extend his current deal.

"You cannot doubt about the player’s commitment. When you sign the contract, like Christian who signed for five or six years, you need to be committed from day one to the last day. Not because there’s only one year left on the contract, he’s not not going to show the commitment. He’s still playing and showing his commitment.

"Difference is whether he wants to extend the contract or not. Different players have different goals."