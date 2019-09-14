Mohamed Salah Puts to Bed Sadio Mane Bust-Up Talk With Twitter Meme

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has shut down any lingering talk of a potential problem with teammate Sadio Mane by posting a video on Twitter.

During Liverpool's 3-0 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor two weeks ago, Salah appeared to ignore the opportunity to play a simple pass to the Senegalese forward for what would have been a relatively straightforward finish.

Mane, who was subbed soon after, appeared annoyed on the bench, sparking some fairly baseless rumours to fill the international break about the pair having a falling out.

However, captain Jordan Henderson was quick to play the incident down after the match, while manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Sadio is an emotional guy. It’s good, we are all individuals and we are all like this.


"Something didn’t go exactly as he wanted obviously, it was not the substitution!"

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The video posted by the Egyptian shows two children running up to each other and embracing one another, with Salah's and Mane's faces are photoshopped in.

Whether or not Mane minds, Salah's perceived selfishness has become a talking point of late with ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claiming that Salah can be greedy at times, especially when his side are cruising late on and he is desperate for a goal.

However, the former England international doesn't think this is a problem and said: "Out of the front three, it’s Salah who actually gets the most assists.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He’s got one tonight – you might not class it as an assist, he’s trying to get a shot off – but today was his 100th goal involvement in terms of goals and assists since he’s come to Liverpool in 110 games.


"He’s virtually scoring or creating a goal in every game that he plays but there is times when he should just make that extra little pass and show that little composure now and again."

