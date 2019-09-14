Neymar: PSG Fans Call Brazilian Star a 'Son of a B***h' During Return for French Side

Neymar made his return for Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's game against Strasbourg, but the Brazilian star received anything but a warm welcome from the Parisian supporters, as they chanted 'Neymar, son of a b***h' at the Parc des Princes.

The 27-year-old made it clear that he intended to leave les Parisiens this summer, and the French side were in talks with Barcelona over a potential move to Camp Nou.

The deal never materialised however, and Neymar was left with little option than to play for PSG - at least until January.

The @Co_Ultras_Paris with chants of “Neymar hijo de p...” (Neymar, son of a b****) pic.twitter.com/8KlI8qUJfz — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 14, 2019

The Brazil international has not been welcomed back with open arms by the PSG faithful however, as Get French Football News tweeted a video of supporters singing 'Neymar, hijo de p**a.

Their anger didn't stop there, as they then booed every touch that their want-away star took, during the French champions' disappointing first half against Strasbourg.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

It is unlikely that Neymar's long-term future remains in France, as la Blaugrana are likely to make another bid for the ex-Barca player next summer.

The Spanish giants were very keen to bring Neymar to La Liga, but they could not afford another big signing following the arrival of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Until the next transfer window opens however, the Brazil international may need to put up with some harsh treatment from his supporters, as he has clearly not earned their forgiveness just yet.