Defending champions Manchester City resume the Premier League season after the most recent international break with a trick away test. Pep Guardiola's side must travel to Norwich City to keep their remarkable 18-match unbeaten run in the league going. To do that, the team must contend with one of the biggest surprise stories of the early campaign in Teemu Pukki.

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Manchester City

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

City hasn't lost a league match since January 29 and shows no signs of slowing down. Yes, the team has failed to win already this season, but it's important to know the context. City dominated Spurs in that 2–2 draw and only failed to pick up full points thanks to a controversial VAR decision. While the team might not top the table currently, it is still exhibiting the brilliant form that has it as favorites to not only win the league again this season but finally bring home a Champions League title. Sergio Aguero is also showing no signs of slowing as the Argentine superstar leads the league with six goals through just four matches. Along with Raheem Sterling, City has the most dangerous attacking duo in the Prem.

Tied with Sterling with five goals is Teemu Pukki. The Finnish international has been the talk of the season as he's come up with newly promoted Norwich and set the league on fire. Unfortunately, his club's results haven't followed along. Only one other player on the squad besides Pukki has scored this season, which has led to the Canaries amassing only three points in four matches and has them in the drop zone already. If others around Pukki don't begin to pick up the slack, it could be right back down to the Championship.