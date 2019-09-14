RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Die Roten Miss Chance to Go Top

Bayern Munich drew 1-1 against title contenders RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday as the reigning Bundesliga champions could not move to the top of the table at their rival's expense.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring brilliantly two minutes after beating the offside trap thanks to superb work from Thomas Muller. Die Roten dominated proceedings and looked to secure a second, but it was Leipzig who managed to score next.

Just before half-time, as Lucas Hernandez gave away a penalty which was dispatched calmly by Emil Forsberg. The second half was largely dominated by Leipzig but Niklas Sule managed to come closest when hitting the bar with the last shot of the game.





A draw is perhaps the right outcome but with Dortmund beating 4-0 over Leverkusen earlier, both sides will rue the missed opportunities they had to secure three points.

RB LEIPZIG

Key Talking Point

This game proved that Julian Nagelsmann's side still have a lot to improve on. They could not get a look-in in the first half and a lucky penalty win against the run of play helped them gain momentum.

With that being said, they gave the reigning Bundesliga champions a run for their money and were superb in the second half with their brilliant high pressing and build-up play.

This fixture has proved that the young side have what it takes to challenge for the title and fans of the Bundesliga should be excited to see what Nagelsmann's outfit can produce this campaign.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Gulacsi (6); Mukiele (6), Konate (7), Orban (6); Klostermann (6), Forsberg (7), Lainer (7), Halstenberg (6); Sabitzer (7), Poulsen (8); Werner (6).

Substitutes: Demme (6), Nkunku (6), Cunha (6).

STAR PLAYER - Even though Forsberg dispatched the penalty giving Leipzig the point, it was Yussuf Poulsen who deserves this award.

The Dane won the penalty with some clever striker play but it was his presence and disruptiveness that was crucial to Leipzig's performance today. His speed and size meant he was a constant threat even if his side were not in possession.

He was instrumental in setting up clear cut chances for the likes of Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer and thus deserves the star player award.

Poulsen has been terrific on the counter and sets the ball up for Werner to make it 2-1 but the German can't quite hit the target. Bayern unable to impose any sort of control on this match and are wilting in the face of the Leipzig press. — RP (@RP_3313) September 14, 2019

People probably wondering who the danish guy is...Yussuf Poulsen, seen him play quite a few times and his work rate is phenomenal, he’s strong, very good team player, he’s proper finding his feet at Leipzig now — 〽️ (@Samsxn__) September 3, 2019

Poulsen and Werner are both top players but against a back line of this quality more is needed.

Wouldnt in any way write of Leipzig though, they have proven again and again that they dont need to dominate in order to win. — My name is Nobody 🐊 (@markus841) September 14, 2019

BAYERN MUNICH

Key Talking Point

Bayern started ferociously with a great goal from Lewandowski putting them ahead and they continued to dominate the game in the first half. A blend of plenty of good chances, solid defending and rarely any mistakes meant this was probably the best football they have played this campaign so far.

However, the second half was a different story. Leipzig came out strong and the Bavarians seemed a little bit rattled. Niko Kovac's side did manage to improve throughout the half but could not manage to get the all-important winner.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

It was a decent performance but Kovac and his side still have to improve especially considering that the gulf in quality means they should be storming through the league. Every game that isn't a win adds pressure to the manager and he needs to find the solutions quickly.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Neuer (7); Pavard (7), Boateng (6), Süle (6), Lucas (6); Thiago (7), Kimmich (7); Gnabry (7), Muller (7), Coman (8); Lewandowski (7).

Substitutes: Tolisso (6), Davies (6), Coutinho (6).

STAR PLAYER - There were several great performances in the Bayern squad but Robert Lewandowski was the standout player. His goal was crucial to set the tone of the match even if Bayern were unable to capitalise on it.

There is not much that is needed to say about the Polish forward. His overall play is one of the best in the world alongside his clinical finishing and strong aerial threat. The 31-year-old has been on red hot form this campaign and doesn't show signs of slowing down despite his age.

Lewandowski is undoubtedly a crucial part of this team and Kovac will be thanking his lucky stars that he has a player of his ilk at the club.

Two things I'm happy about after this match: Lewandowski continuing to score and Neuer showing why he's still the number one. — Madara (@Bayern_Graphics) September 14, 2019

Another day, another Robert Lewandowski goal in the Bundesliga. There's no stopping him. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/9ajo5aFe8R — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) September 14, 2019

MD1 ⚽⚽

MD2 ⚽⚽⚽

MD3 ⚽

MD4 ⚽



Better get used to watching Robert Lewandowski celebrate a goal 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dRYBjZY22F — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 14, 2019

Looking Ahead







Bayern needed that win to take the lead of the Bundesliga from Leipzig as the title race starts to heat up, but could not manage it. They showed glimpses of their talent but were left to a rue a mistake from record signing Lucas Hernandez.

Die Roten next welcome FC Koln in what should be an easy win for the Bavarian giants as they look to get a good run of wins underway. Leipzig go away to Werder Bremen and will want to take three points in what should be an easy win.