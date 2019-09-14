Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Earn Important Victory Over Leicester City

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

An eighth-minute penalty from Marcus Rashford saw Manchester United earn a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Things started rather nicely for the Red Devils as Caglar Soyuncu scythed down Rashford in the area, and the England international stepped up to fire home the resulting spot-kick...

Harry Maguire left the Foxes for United in the summer, switching to Old Trafford for £80m. Of course, he was always going to be the centre of attention...

Red Devils teammate Scott McTominay then stole the limelight with a shuddering tackle on Ben Chilwell...

Momentum slowly swung the way of the visitors and that was enough to get United fans fearing the worst...

So, the hosts made it to the break with their lead intact and Brendan Rodgers knew what his team needed to mount a second-half comeback...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, was urged to make some significant changes during the break...

Now, Ashley Young had hardly been the star of the show for Solskjaer's side, but he'd done enough to impress a few supporters...

Wait, were they impressed? Or were they simply having a go at the first-choice left-back?

If I'm being honest with you, there was very little to write home about for the final half-hour.

Leicester had the bulk of possession and territory, but United took the spoils to the delight of those at Old Trafford...

Not everyone who was watching was pleased, with Foxes supporters distinctly underwhelmed by their team's showing...

Not all Leicester followers were aiming their criticism at the Midlands men; one famous fan seemed to be having a disguised dig at their opponents...

You're right, Gary, they did just sit back and defend. However, they also won the game. GGMU.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message