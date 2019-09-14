Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Earn Important Victory Over Leicester City

An eighth-minute penalty from Marcus Rashford saw Manchester United earn a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Things started rather nicely for the Red Devils as Caglar Soyuncu scythed down Rashford in the area, and the England international stepped up to fire home the resulting spot-kick...

The penalty curse is lifted. Rashford scores. — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) September 14, 2019

#MUFC SCORE A PENALTY. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Rashford. — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 14, 2019

Marcus Rashford has now scored more goals vs. Leicester (4) than any other team in his career.



No issues from the spot this time. 😅 pic.twitter.com/f6G45zEMQH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 14, 2019

Harry Maguire left the Foxes for United in the summer, switching to Old Trafford for £80m. Of course, he was always going to be the centre of attention...

Leicesrer fans have stopped singing, 'F**k off Maguire, we don't need you, we've got Soyuncu' since the penalty. James and McTominay setting the tempo so far. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 14, 2019

Wasn’t this Soyuncu fella meant to be better than Maguire btw? 😂😂 — Tom (@CynicalLive) September 14, 2019

Red Devils teammate Scott McTominay then stole the limelight with a shuddering tackle on Ben Chilwell...

McTominay has been fantastic first 25 here.



That challenge on Chilwell symptomatic of his commitment. — Ben Lewis (@BenLew902) September 14, 2019

So I'm watching the game on Beinsports and during the 50/50 between mctominay and chilwell I'm convinced the commentator said hadouken 😂😂😂 — United (@MUFCsuperfan93) September 14, 2019

Momentum slowly swung the way of the visitors and that was enough to get United fans fearing the worst...

United cant keep the ball. Midfield lacks creativity. Handing momentum to Leicester. I’ve seen this game before this season... — George ‘Madlinyoka’ Dearnaley 🇿🇦 (@zulushark) September 14, 2019

Don’t remember Schmeichel making a save from open play yet & Dave has made two! We defo need another one soon! #MUNLEI — Rants (@rantsnbants) September 14, 2019

So, the hosts made it to the break with their lead intact and Brendan Rodgers knew what his team needed to mount a second-half comeback...

What do the Leicester players need to show more of in the second half, gaffer? pic.twitter.com/qBdgn7JtQJ — CR (@SolskCR) September 14, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, was urged to make some significant changes during the break...

Gomes for Mata

Greenwood for Pereira



GET. IT. DONE — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) September 14, 2019

Now, Ashley Young had hardly been the star of the show for Solskjaer's side, but he'd done enough to impress a few supporters...

I prefer Ashley Young at LB over Luke Shaw. Gives loads of space for Daniel James and actually has an engine that lasts for more than 15 minutes. — FergieTime™️ (@ForzaFemi) September 14, 2019

Wait, were they impressed? Or were they simply having a go at the first-choice left-back?

61’ — The fact that there is no discernable difference between Luke Shaw, a 24-year old left back, and Ashley Young, a 34-year old former winger, tells you about the lack of quality United have in that position.



A LB is definitely needed as Shaw is not good enough. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) September 14, 2019

If I'm being honest with you, there was very little to write home about for the final half-hour.

Leicester had the bulk of possession and territory, but United took the spoils to the delight of those at Old Trafford...

MUFC hold on. Needed that victory. Played better in drawn games. Fourth in table. Four conceded in five games. Injury hit and defeat an unbeaten side. The ‘Leicester will win’ firm on here quietly seethe as their team wins. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) September 14, 2019

It was widely accepted that this XI was inferior to Leicester today. That our manager is inferior to theirs. They're unbeaten. We're lacking form and confidence. But we come away with the points. Football, bloody ell!



Mint. pic.twitter.com/jGfdjYJ4Wg — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) September 14, 2019

Not everyone who was watching was pleased, with Foxes supporters distinctly underwhelmed by their team's showing...

A first defeat for #LCFC and Kasper has lost it with Martin Atkinson at the end, but in truth City just didn’t do enough or create enough to get back into the game. Not enough service or support for Vardy. Maddison did okay for me and Evans was excellent. — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) September 14, 2019

Not all Leicester followers were aiming their criticism at the Midlands men; one famous fan seemed to be having a disguised dig at their opponents...

A win for @ManUtd. Leicester once again struggling against a team who just sit back and defend. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2019

You're right, Gary, they did just sit back and defend. However, they also won the game. GGMU.