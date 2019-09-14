Wolves vs. Chelsea Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League Online

Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Wolves vs. Chelsea in a Premier League contest on Saturday, Sept. 14.

By Michael Shapiro
September 14, 2019

Chelsea will square off against Wolverhampton in a Premier League battle on Saturday. Kickoff from Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton is slated for 10 a.m. ET.

Chelsea enters Saturday's match 11th in the Premier League at 1–1–2. The club tied Sheffield on Aug. 31, with its lone loss coming in a 4-0 rout against Manchester United on Aug. 11.

Wolverhampton is still seeking its first Premier League win in 2019 at 0–1–3. Everton defeated Wolverton 3-2 on Sept. 1 on a goal from Richarlison in the 80th minute.

How to watch:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: N/A

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message