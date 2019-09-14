Chelsea will square off against Wolverhampton in a Premier League battle on Saturday. Kickoff from Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton is slated for 10 a.m. ET.

Chelsea enters Saturday's match 11th in the Premier League at 1–1–2. The club tied Sheffield on Aug. 31, with its lone loss coming in a 4-0 rout against Manchester United on Aug. 11.

Wolverhampton is still seeking its first Premier League win in 2019 at 0–1–3. Everton defeated Wolverton 3-2 on Sept. 1 on a goal from Richarlison in the 80th minute.

How to watch:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: N/A

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold