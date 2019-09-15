Bournemouth 3-1 Everton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Wilson Double Fires Cherries to Victory

Bournemouth picked up just their second home win since January by storming to an impressive 3-1 win over Everton at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

It was Bournemouth who made the breakthrough midway through the first half. Everton failed to deal with a corner which ultimately found his way to Callum Wilson, who headed the Cherries ahead from close range. However, Everton equalised shortly before half time as Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home to keep the sides level at the break.

Everton were bright to begin the second half, but Bournemouth again made the breakthrough as Ryan Fraser's free-kick flew past everyone and into the bottom corner. It was 3-1 soon after as Wilson ran behind Everton's defence to fire home with an impressive finish.

The Toffees pushed hard for a goal but simply lacked a spark in attack, and Bournemouth looked very comfortable as they picked up all three points.

BOURNEMOUTH

Key Talking Point

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Eddie Howe named Bournemouth's youngest starting lineup in their Premier League history against Everton. Jack Stacey was given his Premier League debut, Dominic Solanke was handed another chance to impress in attack, but it was Lewis Cook, making his first appearance in almost 300 days after recovering from a serious knee injury, who was the most important.

Cook's return was massive for the Cherries. The 22-year-old looked impressive in midfield, bringing his composure and creativity to the side. He pulled the strings for Bournemouth, who had often struggled without him over the past year.

Lewis Cook’s an absolute baller. 👏 — Ben Smith (@bensmith_95) September 15, 2019

Lewis Cook is immense. Only 22 years of age as well. Man Utd should be in for him in January. — IG (@CatenaccioIG) September 15, 2019

The Cherries had to withstand some real pressure at times, but they always looked capable of scoring. Whether that was from Cook's creativity in midfield or the dynamic partnership of Wilson and Josh King, Bournemouth did not struggle to create chances. This is a young side who will keep getting better, and Howe is the right man to lead them.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ramsdale (8); Stacey (5), Cook (6), Ake (7), Rico (6); King (8*), Billing (7), Cook (7), H Wilson (5); Solanke (6), C Wilson (8).

Substitutes: Fraser (6), Lerma (N/A), Mepham (N/A).

STAR MAN - Josh King

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Josh King was forced out onto the wing to allow Solanke to start, but the Norway international certainly impressed in this unnatural role.

Constantly looking for the ball, King drove at Everton's defence with terrifying regularity, and it would not have been surprising to see more of his moves result in goals. It was his flick which allowed Wilson to net the opener, and he won the free-kick which saw his side go ahead once more, and he could have easily had more.

Josh King > Marcus Rashford — Gooner Gazzette (@GoonerGazzette) September 15, 2019

Josh King has been totally awesome — Dave. (@DOCoker) September 15, 2019

He led the charge for his side, and his teammates could not help but respond. When their backs were against the wall, King was the man to try and get things going again, and he created chance after chance. His natural position may be a striker, but you wouldn't have guessed that from this performance.

EVERTON

Key Talking Point

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

When Marco Silva's team sheet was released, it was met with surprise from many fans. Summer signing Moise Kean was dropped to the bench in place of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was without a goal in 12 games beforehand.

In the first half, Everton lacked any spark in attack. Despite breaking his long goalless streak, Calvert-Lewin struggled throughout, and there are still serious concerns over where the goals are supposed to come from in this side.

Popular opinion: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is nowhere near the required level. — Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) September 15, 2019

You can dominate as much possession as you want, if you have Calvert Lewin upfront for the game, your team ain’t winning. — Ste Quayle (@QuayleSte) September 15, 2019

Perhaps more problematic, Everton looked hopeless in defence as well. There looked to be a lack of concentration and leadership, so Silva has some real problems to solve. He needs to figure out a solution for his sides struggles at both end of the field, which sounds like a monumental task.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pickford (6); Coleman (6), Keane (5), Mina (5), Digne (6); Schneiderlin (6), Delph (6); Richarlison (7*), Sigurdsson (5), Iwobi (6); Calvert-Lewin (6).

Substitutes: Bernard (6), Kean (6), Walcott (6).

STAR MAN - Richarlison

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Everton really struggled in front of goal, but that was not for lack of trying from Richarlison. The Brazilian's intent was clear midway through the first half as his long-range drive crashed back off the crossbar, but that was just the beginning.





He got the assist he deserved for Calvert-Lewin's header and could have easily had more, had a few of his crosses or passes been a little more accurate.

Richarlison does so much defensive work man — 🦑 (@thiemazette) September 15, 2019

Everton are just Meh....Richarlison very good player,wont stay there long. — Card bet (@Cardbets) September 15, 2019

It was a similar story in front of goal for Richarlison, who perhaps should have found himself on the score sheet at least once. A few mistakes marred his performance, but he remained fairly impressive throughout.

Looking Ahead

Bournemouth will look to use this momentum to their advantage when they travel to face Southampton on Friday.

Everton must try and pick themselves up when they welcome Sheffield United to Goodison Park on Saturday.