Mauricio Pochettino Challenges Serge Aurier to Show Consistency After Impressive Palace Showing

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Serge Aurier to seize his opportunity to become the club's first choice right-back.

The Ivorian defender was impressive in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, contributing two assists and consistently driving Spurs forward down the right flank - a trait that has arguably been lacking following Kyle Walker's departure to Manchester City.

Life hasn't been plain sailing in north London for Aurier, though, with the former Paris Saint-Germain star coming in for a raft of criticism from the club's fanbase for his performances last season.

But Pochettino, as quoted by MailOnline Sport, was full of praise for his performance against Roy Hodgson's side, though he did admit that he had not seen comments from Aurier (via Goal) that suggested Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth offer him little competition for a first team spot.





'I think he was very happy. We were very happy too. I think the performance was great," the Argentine began.

"First half was fantastic, his concentration and focus. Now he needs to show and be consistent. It's not only one game and the second game the focus and intensity start to drop. That is the key in our team, not only him but all the players.

"All the players need to be consistent and understand that every time we are going to compete we have to give our best. Give like a collective our best and for sure we have the quality to beat any team.

"I did not see those quotes. No, I didn't see but you know, if when I talk with him it's always clear. I didn't see though."

Spurs will be hoping that Aurier will use this performance to push forward, with his pace, power and crossing ability evident against a lacklustre Palace side.

Walker-Peters and Davinson Sanchez have also featured at right-back this season, but the confident Ivorian will no doubt hope to continue impressing now he has recovered from a hand injury sustained during this summer's Africa Cup of Nations.