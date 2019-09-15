Neymar Confirms He Wanted to Leave PSG & Reacts to Jibes From Home Fans in Strasbourg Win

Neymar has insisted that following Paris Saint-Germain's narrow win over Strasbourg on Saturday, every home match will feel like an away fixture after being heavily booed by his own supporters at the Parc des Princes.

Failure to secure a move away from the French capital has left the Brazilian now forced to see out his contract until January at the earliest, with the blatant efforts to be reunited with Barcelona over the summer leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of the PSG fans.

Neymar vuelve al césped, marca el gol de la victoria del PSG en el 91' y después dice esto:



🗣️ "Todo el mundo sabe que me quería ir".



Pues ya ha hablado. pic.twitter.com/CflJjuBYgc — Maite Jiménez (@maitejims) September 14, 2019

Such is their discontent with the 27-year-old - who made his first-team return following injury on Saturday - they booed him throughout the 1-0 win, with jeers and whistles ringing around the ground along with unsavoury chants from the club's ultras. A stoppage time winner from Neymar may help his cause, but speaking after the game (via beIN Sports) the forward made a damning admission of what lies ahead for him this season.

"I've played in several stadiums being booed. It's sad, but I know from now on it's going to be like playing every game away from home," Neymar said.

It was clear over the course of the transfer window that Neymar was pushing for a return to La Liga, with both Barça and player trying their upmost to end the Brazilian's Ligue 1 hell. That never transpired, however, with the PSG number ten stating that wasn't for lack of trying.

"I make it clear that I have nothing against the fans, nor anything against Paris Saint-Germain, but everyone knows I wanted to leave, and I made that clear," he added.





"There were some reasons, mostly personal [for wanting to leave PSG]. I make it clear that it was nothing against PSG and not the fans. But when you don't feel good at one job, you look for another. For personal reasons. I had mine, and I wanted to leave."