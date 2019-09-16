2018/19 Champions League Final Breaks Social Media Interactions Record

By 90Min
September 16, 2019

The 2018/19 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur broke records for the most social media interactions for any sporting event in 2019, with over 1bn fans getting involved online.

The occasion is always one of the most popular sporting events of the year and this year's final, which ended in a 2-0 win to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, was certainly no exception to that.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

UEFA took to their official website to reveal that there were 1.09bn social media interactions with the game, which included likes, shares, comments and video views - 30% more than any other sporting event in 2019.

Those interactions, which represented a 110% increase from the 2018 final, were tracked across all of UEFA's platforms, as well as the accounts of relevant teams, players and media organisations. UEFA alone generated 486m of those.

Analytics company Conviva also noted that the final was also the most popular sporting event in history when it comes to interactions on a single Instagram story, with UEFA's account bringing 177m impressions.

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: "For years, the UEFA Champions League final has been the biggest one-day sporting event in terms of the media coverage it gets, and the results from the Madrid final corroborate that this is also true on social media.


"At UEFA, we actively invest in developing content that ignites interactions and conversations among our fans, the participating clubs, media and our commercial partners. Despite the UEFA Champions League being positioned at the forefront of media and fan engagement, we will continue devoting ourselves to broadening the reach and delivering great content to our fans."

Whilst the final was the most popular event, last season's Champions League surpassed all expectations as a whole. The entire competition - from September 2018 to June 2019 - drew 6.5bn interactions from UEFA's own channels.

Those numbers all look set to increase this season. So far, there have already been 149.5m interactions with UEFA's accounts from the group-stage draw alone, which is four times more than last year.

