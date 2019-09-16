Atlético vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus begin their Champions League campaign with a tough trip to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday to face Atlético Madrid.

Juve will be hoping to have a more successful Champions League campaign this time around under new boss Maurizio Sarri. The Old Lady have only been able to reach the quarter-finals of the competition over the last two seasons, despite being marked down as one of the favourites to win it on both occasions.

Atlético are in a similar situation. While not expected to win the Champions League, the Mattress Makers have had two consecutive disappointing campaigns over the last two seasons, finishing in the group stage and the round of 16 respectively. They'll be hoping to go a little further this season.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Wednesday 18 September What Time Is Kick-Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wanda Metropolitano TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport ESPN

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets are available via Atlético Madrid's official website, with the lowest price currently starting at €50 per ticket.

Team News

Atlético's Alvaro Morata hasn't featured since August due to a knee injury and is not expected to play any part in Wednesday's match. Šime Vrsaljko will be out until at least October due to knee surgery.

Emre Can, Mario Mandžukić, Marko Pjaca, Mattia Perin and Giorgio Chiellini were not named in Juventus' Champions League squad, with the latter expected to be out for most of the season with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Mattia De Sciglio was named in the squad but won't play any part on Wednesday's match due to a muscle injury. Douglas Costa, Danilo, and Miralem Pjanic all picked up injuries in Saturday's draw against Fiorentina and may not feature.

Aaron Ramsey, who has yet to make his competitive debut for the Old Lady, was named on the bench for their clash with Fiorentina and could make his first appearance on Wednesday.

Predicted Lineups

Atlético Madrid Oblak; Tripper, Savić, Giménez, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Saúl, Lemar; João Félix, Costa. Juventus Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentacur, Matuidi, Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

Atlético and Juventus have met a total of 10 times throughout their history, with Juve winning on five occasions compared to Atléti's four. Their last meeting was in a pre-season friendly back in August, when Atlético beat the Old Lady 2-1 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

It was Juventus who sent Atlético crashing out of the Champions League at the round of 16 last season. The Mattress Makers won the first leg 2-0, but the Old Lady thrashed them 3-0 in the second leg to send Atléti home.

Recent Form

Atlético have enjoyed a good start to the season, winning three out of their first four La Liga games and currently sit on top of the league.

Juventus have had a decent, if unspectacular start to the season. They earned narrow wins against Parma and Napoli in their two opening games, but failed to beat an out-of-form Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

Atlético Madrid Juventus Real Sociedad 2-0 Atlético Madrid (14/9) Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus (14/9) Atlético Madrid 1-0 Eibar (1/9) Juventus 4-3 Napoli (31/8) Leganés 0-1 Atlético Madrid (25/8) Parma 0-1 Juventus (24/8) Atlético Madrid 1-0 Getafe (18/8) Triestina 0-1 Juventus (17/8) Atlético Madrid 2-1 Juventus (10/8) Juventus 3-1 Juventus B (14/8)

Prediction

Given the similarities in quality between the two sides, expect this to be a narrow match. Atlético may edge it though, given that they are on home turf and the fact Juventus are currently in the midst of an injury crisis.





Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2-1 Juventus