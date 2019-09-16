Manchester United have officially announced that star goalkeeper David de Gea has signed a new four-year contract - with an option for a further year - committing his long-term future to the club until at least 2023.

The long awaited new deal was agreed last month and makes the 28-year-old the highest paid goalkeeper in the world on a reported salary upwards of £350,000-per-week.

Speaking to the club's official website after signing the new deal, De Gea stated:

“It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honor. Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

“As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here. I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

De Gea is already among United's longest serving players after joining the club from Atletico Madrid as a replacement for the retiring Edwin van der Sar in the summer of 2011, while his 362 games in United colors is more than anyone in the current squad.

De Gea is one of the last survivors from United's 2012/13 Premier League winning squad, while he has also won FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League honors at Old Trafford.

8 years of wearing this shirt with pride 🔴 #mufc pic.twitter.com/qGjIOfHwNV — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 7, 2019

On an individual level, De Gea has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time in England has been named United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year on a record four occasions, most recently in 2017/18.

De Gea's importance to the club has been underlined this summer after captaining United on multiple occasions during preseason. Ashley Young is the new club captain, but a reduced role for him is likely to see the Spanish stopper skipper the side at least fairly regularly.