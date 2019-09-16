Financial Details of Newcastle United's Puma Kit Deal Revealed

The figures from Newcastle's latest kit deal have been revealed, showing the club to be the ninth best earners in the Premier League through their association with Puma.

The Magpies have endured a slow start to the season, earning just four points from their first five games to suggest that they could be set for a relegation battle under Steve Bruce this year.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

However, they appear to be faring better off the pitch. Celebrating their tenth straight campaign with Puma, it was confirmed by Off The Pitch that Newcastle earn £6.5m per year thanks to their deal with the brand, putting them behind the 'big six', as well as Southampton and Everton.

The report claims that the 20 kit deals across the Premier League are worth a total of £389.5m, up 30% from the last set of statistics.

Conrad Wiacek, head of sponsorship at SportCal, told offthepitch.com, via The Mag: "The rise is mainly down to the beginning of Arsenal’s and Manchester City’s new agreements with adidas and Puma, respectively."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Indeed, Arsenal and City now sit joint-second in the standings, with their deals being worth £65m, leaving them £10m adrift of Manchester United, who remain out in front having continued their partnership with adidas.





At the other end of the scale are Watford, along with Sheffield United, with the two clubs reportedly earning just £750,000 from their respective deals. The Hornets are also currently bottom of the league, with their winless start to the season costing Javi Gracia his job over the international break.