Kevin De Bruyne Sends Warning to Liverpool as Man City Fall Behind in Title Race

By 90Min
September 16, 2019

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted that his Manchester City side are still in the title race, reminding Liverpool that the Citizens came back from seven points behind to win the title last season. 

Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Premier League new boys Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday. That loss leaves the Citizens in second place with ten points - five points off Liverpool, who have a 100% record in the league so far. 

Paul Harding/GettyImages

As quoted by GoalDe Bruyne said "Last season we were seven points behind - it happens.

"Of course we want to win every game but it is difficult. You have to respect the other team and when they do well. They do well and that is it.

"It will be tough, the next seven months, like last year. It never stops. It is our job and sometimes it is hard but you have to take it on the chin.

"We lost four games out of 38 last season and that is a good record. We can still win this season with the same points at the end of the season."

Manchester City will have the chance to make up for lost ground when they face strugglers Watford at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday, while Liverpool will face a tough test away at Chelsea on Sunday. 

The two sides next meet in November, when the Citizens face a trip to Anfield. Should both teams retain their good form until them, it could be a tense one.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message