Kevin De Bruyne Sends Warning to Liverpool as Man City Fall Behind in Title Race

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted that his Manchester City side are still in the title race, reminding Liverpool that the Citizens came back from seven points behind to win the title last season.

Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Premier League new boys Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday. That loss leaves the Citizens in second place with ten points - five points off Liverpool, who have a 100% record in the league so far.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

As quoted by Goal, De Bruyne said "Last season we were seven points behind - it happens.

"Of course we want to win every game but it is difficult. You have to respect the other team and when they do well. They do well and that is it.

"It will be tough, the next seven months, like last year. It never stops. It is our job and sometimes it is hard but you have to take it on the chin.

"We lost four games out of 38 last season and that is a good record. We can still win this season with the same points at the end of the season."

Manchester City will have the chance to make up for lost ground when they face strugglers Watford at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday, while Liverpool will face a tough test away at Chelsea on Sunday.

The two sides next meet in November, when the Citizens face a trip to Anfield. Should both teams retain their good form until them, it could be a tense one.