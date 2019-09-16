Lionel Messi has been included in Barcelona's squad to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, as he nears a return from injury.

Messi, who is yet to make an appearance this season after picking up a calf problem during preseason, returned to first-team training on Sunday in the hope of being able to feature in Germany.

Barcelona released their squad on Twitter, as Messi now looks likely to make his first appearance of the campaign on Tuesday.

News of Messi's return will come as a huge boost to Barcelona, who have struggled greatly with injuries this season. Alongside Messi, both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have missed numerous games, although Suarez returned to action in Saturday's 5-2 win over Valencia, scoring twice.

The Argentine is thought to already be back to full fitness, so club officials will likely be hoping that Messi will start Tuesday's game.

However, manager Ernesto Valverde has insisted that Messi will not be rushed back and could instead return in the next La Liga game against Granada, but his presence in the squad suggests Barcelona are ready to play him.

Barcelona will be hoping that Messi's return will be the catalyst for improvement. Whilst La Blaugrana have not been bad this season, they are yet to really hit the heights which are expected of them, although the injuries certainly have not helped.

They currently sit fifth in the league table, having picked up seven points from their opening four games. A defeat to Athletic Club on opening day set the tone, and a 2-2 draw with Osasuna in late August have left Barcelona playing catch-up already.