Martin Keown Labels Matteo Guendouzi 'Brainless' Following Abysmal Watford Draw

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has described Matteo Guendouzi's performance as "brainless" after the Gunners threw away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Watford on Sunday.

The French midfielder has been one of Arsenal's better performers in the early stages of the season, producing a stellar display in the north London derby earlier this month.

Matteo Guendouzi really did this to the Watford fans just for his side to bottle a 0-2 lead and draw 2-2. Howling. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R1NojWjL8z — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 15, 2019

Yet Keown was far from impressed with the youngster at the weekend, criticising him for putting his side under unnecessary pressure during the match, as Watford fought back through goals from Tom Cleverley and Roberto Pereyra to cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first half brace.

"It’s almost like watching a development game and it isn’t, this is a high-end game. Guendouzi, the youngest player in the midfield, he’s surrounded and they’re trying to play straight balls to him.

"He can only go backwards or sideways, but he takes ages to get the ball under control, he panics and he loses it. That must be alarm bells now, they should have said ‘okay, sit this one out, we won’t use you [for straight forward passes]", said Keown, as reported by The Express.

14 - Since the start of last season, Arsenal's players have made a combined 14 errors leading to opposition goals in the Premier League, at least two more than any other club in this time. Calamitous. pic.twitter.com/uylQrhAHHs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2019

Guendouzi was fortunate to not be punished for his error on that occasion, but continued to try and play risky passes in the second half, despite Watford gaining the upper hand after the break. Keown was left frustrated by Guendouzi's inability to adapt to the game situation, which ultimately allowed Watford to secure a well-earned point.

"Again in the second half, Watford must have been told to get round him. He makes a blind pass across the goal, brainless. You can’t play football like that."