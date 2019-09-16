Tammy Abraham Provides Update on His International Future Following Impressive Start to the Season

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has refused to rule out the possibility of representing Nigeria at international level.

The 21-year-old, who has scored seven goals in five Premier League appearances, has earned two England caps in previous friendly games, but remains eligible to switch to Nigeria before he makes an appearance in a competitive game.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking after netting a hat-trick in Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers (via The Times), Abraham insisted that he remains focused on club football, but he left the door open to a call-up from either country.

He said: “I have heard of the talks [regarding his England and Nigeria eligibility]. I have not really been focused on that yet. I think when the time comes, the times comes. We never know. You can never say never, whatever comes first really. I just have to keep my full focus on Chelsea.”





He was left out of the England squad which faced Bulgaria and Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifiers during the recent international break, so he is yet to add to his two appearances in friendlies against Germany and Brazil back in November 2017.

However, there have been plenty of calls for him to feature for the Three Lions in the near future, and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted Abraham has done enough to earn a call-up to the senior England side.

“Without telling Gareth [Southgate] what to do, but to score seven goals in three games and be top scorer and to play with the quality he’s playing, he’s got the all-round quality," Lampard added.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Nigeria are prepared to battle to convince Abraham to represent them, with Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick adding: “I told Tammy that he had a better chance of playing regularly for Nigeria than with England, which has a galaxy of strikers.”