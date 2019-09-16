Willian Insists He Wants to Stay at Chelsea & Calls on Blues to Be Patient With Frank Lampard

By 90Min
September 16, 2019

Chelsea winger Willian has insisted he remains happy at Stamford Bridge, despite plenty of reports suggesting he is set to leave the club next summer.

The Brazilian's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the uncertainty around his future has only increased following the emergence of both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount as first-team stars.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, speaking to Sky Sports after Saturday's 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Willian insisted that he still loves Chelsea and wants to earn himself a new contract as soon as possible.

He said: "From my side, I want to stay here. I know I only have one year left but I feel good playing for Chelsea. I like playing for Chelsea. I have the affection with everybody, the fans, the people that work at the club.

"Maybe this will be at the end of the season. Now is not the time to think about it. I just want to play my football and to help the team this season."

Chelsea have recently snubbed interest in Willian from both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, although there is yet to be any sign of a new contract. Juventus are thought to be keen to lure him away for free when his deal expires, but it appears as though Willian will give the Blues a chance to make an offer first.

He also spoke about the return of club legend Frank Lampard, who has impressed since taking over from Maurizio Sarri as first-team manager during the summer. Willian is clearly a fan, and he urged Blues boss Roman Abramovich to give Lampard time to build a new side.

"Lampard was one of the best players at Chelsea and one of the best players in Europe. The fans love him and he knows the club very well," Willian explained. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"I think now it's time to give more time to him. I've been at Chelsea six years and I've had five different managers already! Maybe now it's time to give more time like Manchester City do, like Liverpool do, three or four years. That could be very important."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message