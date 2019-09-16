WSL Roundup - Week 2: Man City & Everton Keep Up Winning Starts as Liverpool Sink to the Bottom

By 90Min
September 16, 2019

Manchester City had Germany international Pauline Bremer to thank for maintaining their winning start in the new Barclays FA Women’s Super League season after her brace was enough to see off a dangerous Reading side 2-0.

Bremer, whose time at City to date has been ravaged by injury, stepped up and score in either half for City, while the former Lyon forward could even have had a hat-trick later on.

City were missing several players for the trip south, including influential England starlet Georgia Stanway, who is expected to be out for around six weeks as a result of a hamstring problem. As it happened, Reading’s Grace Moloney was still the busier of the two goalkeepers.

But where City prevailed in a difficult game, title rivals Chelsea struggled against a Brighton side many expect to be fighting relegation this season. It was ultimately only a stoppage time equaliser from substitute Adelina Engman that spared Chelsea blushes.

Aileen Whelan had only put Brighton ahead with six minutes of normal time remaining and the Seagulls looked on course for a famous win until Engman ensured it finished 1-1.

Back-to-back champions in 2013 and 2014, Liverpool have lost their first two games of a WSL season for the first time ever after Tottenham claimed a narrow 1-0 first win since promotion.

Summer signing Rachel Furness converted from the penalty spot for Spurs in first-half stoppage time, having been brought down herself by former Reading teammate Becky Jane. Liverpool went on to finish the game with 10 players after Niamh Fahey was sent off for a professional foul, with the Reds now propping up the WSL table after two rounds of fixtures.

That in itself might be music to ears of Everton fans, but the Toffees have also made a flying start to their own season and are actually top of the standings after a 2-0 victory over Bristol City made it two wins from two to begin the 2019/20 campaign.

This was a team that finished 11th out of 12 last season, but Chloe Kelly scored twice in the space of three minutes just before half-time against Bristol to continue a perfect start this time around. The Everton forward was later only denied a hat-trick by the crossbar.

Birmingham have struggled as expected at the start of the season. Like Liverpool, they have lost both of their opening games after a single goal from Canadian international Adriana Leon gave West Ham a 1-0 win this weekend, the Hammers’ first win of 2019/20.

Birmingham did have more possession, shots and shots on target, but didn’t find a way through.

Gameweek two will conclude on Monday night when reigning champions Arsenal are the visitors in Manchester United’s first ever WSL home game. United were narrowly beaten in front of a record crowd at the Etihad Stadium last week, while Arsenal won at home against West Ham.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message