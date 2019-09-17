5 Reasons Why Chelsea Shouldn't Offer Willian a New Contract

Chelsea winger Willian has, sadly, reiterated his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future, having now entered the final year of his current contract.

Willian may be happy at Chelsea, but that doesn't mean everyone at Stamford Bridge is necessarily happy with him. Many fans have grown tired of his inconsistency, and there are plenty of reasons why the Blues shouldn't offer him fresh terms.

The winger insisted he 'loves the club' and he thinks life is 'perfect' right now (via The Express). That's all well and good, but it shouldn't gloss over the fact that he's just not up to the required standard these days - or pretty much any day.

He Doesn't Perform Regularly Enough

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

It would be foolish to suggest that Willian is not a good player. On his day, the Brazilian can be better than almost anyone in the Premier League. The problem is that that day comes around maybe once a year.

With Chelsea trying to assert themselves in both England and Europe, they need players who can turn up and get the job done night in, night out, and that just isn't Willian.

It's certainly time to move on, and Willian's expiring contract gives Chelsea the perfect opportunity to do so.

He Doesn't Create Enough Goals

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In his six years at the club, Willian has played in 202 Premier League games. Often deployed as a starting winger, you would expect him to come up with plenty of goals.

He has managed to find the back of the net just 28 times. But hey, if he's sacrificing scoring, maybe that means he racks up more assists? Nope. Willian has just 32 assists to his name in the competition.

To put that into perspective, Mohamed Salah - a starting winger at a top Premier League side - has 60 goals and 26 assists in 90 league outings. He needs seven assists in his next 112 games to better Willian's tally in all areas. It's just not good enough.

He's 31 Years Old

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As we all know, Chelsea prefer to act with caution when it comes to players over 30. The ageing stars usually only get offered one-year deals, but Chelsea shouldn't even bother with that.

His best days are likely behind him, and time will soon catch up with the industrious Willian, who relies heavily on his work rate and stamina. He cannot be relied upon to lead Chelsea's attack in the future.

He has been a respectable servant to the Blues, but it's time to move on. Out with the old, and in with the new.

Chelsea Have Plenty of Younger Options

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking of the new, Chelsea have plenty of exciting, younger options who are more than ready to take Willian's place.

Big-money signing Christian Pulisic is obviously set for a big role at the Bridge, whilst wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi will almost certainly be a huge part of Chelsea, both in the present and in the future.

The emergence of Mason Mount gives the Blues yet another option, whilst there are plenty of other academy stars waiting for their chance to shine.

They Will Soon Be Able to Sign New Players

Clive Mason/GettyImages

If Chelsea want new players, they will soon be able to buy them, as their transfer ban will be over by the time Willian's deal runs out. The Blues have no need to commit to Willian anymore, so they should not offer him a lucrative contract.

Instead, that money should be reinvested in another exciting winger who can guarantee goals. The likes of Leon Bailey and Jadon Sancho have been linked with blockbuster moves to the Bridge next summer, and both would represent smarter investments.





With all the money from the sale of Eden Hazard still burning a whole in their pocket, the possibilities are endless for Chelsea.