Andrew Robertson Set for Late Fitness Test Ahead of Napoli Champions League Clash

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that left back Andrew Robertson isn't guaranteed to start against Napoli on Tuesday after he picked up a knock against Newcastle United.

The Scotland international played the full 90 minutes as Sadio Mané inspired Liverpool to a 3-1 win at Anfield, having initially conceded an early goal to Steve Bruce's side.

Although Robertson's minor knock wasn't enough to force him off at the weekend, Klopp has confirmed that he still needs to be assessed before selecting him in Liverpool's Champions League group stage opener at the Stadio San Paolo.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"Robbo didn’t train today and we have to see," Jürgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com. "It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100 per cent sure [he will be available]. We will have to test it tomorrow and then we will see."

Liverpool are already being forced to travel to Italy without Alisson Becker and Nathaniel Clyne, but Robertson wasn't the only player to pick up a knock against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Belgium international Divock Origi started for the Reds but was forced off in the first half, something which is expected to rule him out of action for up to two weeks.

"The update on Div is that it is not too serious," Klopp added. "We expect him [to be out for] between one and two weeks, but it depends a little bit on when he can deal with the pain. It is nothing really; it’s a feeling, but it should be fine."

Tuesday's opponents Napoli have remained largely injury-free throughout the opening few weeks of the season, but striker Arkadiusz Milik will likely sit out once again due to an ongoing groin problem.





Should Robertson be dropped from the starting lineup, it is likely James Milner will deputise. Joe Gomez has also played at left back on occasion, though both players offer different characteristics to the indefatigable Robertson.