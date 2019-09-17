Gary Neville Names the 3 Liverpool Stars Man Utd Should Have Signed to Help Premier League Title Bid

Gary Neville has claimed Manchester United would challenge for the Premier League title if they had signed Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho.

United finished sixth last term, a whooping 31 points behind second placed Liverpool and already find themselves seven behind the Reds, who are the current league leaders.





On Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Neville discussed how Liverpool have managed to make rapid progress over the last two seasons to close the gap on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Neville admitted that the Red Devils can't compare to Liverpool at the moment, but he believes that if they signed players similar to Jurgen Klopp's star performers, they would make all the difference.

He said, as quoted by HITC: “If you put Van Dijk, Firmino and Fabinho in that team it would all of a sudden it would jump up enormous amounts. It absolutely would.

“If United get the right three players in that group, they won’t be far away. Three players makes a massive difference, it can be done. Liverpool were nowhere near.”

Van Dijk, Firmino and Fabinho have consistently featured for the Reds over the last 12 months. Liverpool are the only team to have won their opening five league fixtures, and there's little doubt that the Reds are constantly improving.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have had a mixed start to the season, currently finding themselves fourth in the table. United claimed a narrow 1-0 victory against a strong Leicester at the weekend, with Marcus Rashford winning and scoring the penalty in a low scoring affair.