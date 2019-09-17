Jordan Henderson Reveals How Napoli Defeat Acted as Catalyst to Improve Liverpool Last Season

Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool have improved greatly following their defeat to Napoli in last season's Champions League group stages, as the pair prepare to do battle again in Naples.

The Reds have been drawn against Carlo Ancelotti's side for the second successive season, and open up their 2019/20 campaign with a trip to the Stadio San Paolo stadium.

Last October, Ancelotti's side emerged victors 1-0 thanks to a late Lorenzo Insigne goal, which, at the time, left Liverpool staring down the barrel of an unthinkable exit from the group stages.

But the Reds turned it around and Henderson, though he admitted the defeat 'hurt', has revealed in an interview with Liverpool's official website that the defeat played a vital part in their quest to seal a sixth Champions League crown.

"When we came here last year we didn’t perform very well, at all, I’m sure the manager will tell you that," Henderson began. "I can remember analysis after that game and I think we improved a lot since that game and we used that game to improve a lot.





"Hopefully tomorrow night will be a different story, the performance level is much better and if that’s the case then we have a better chance to win of course. It will still be a tough challenge because Napoli are a good side."

Jurgen Klopp echoed the sentiments of his captain, admitting that his side had learnt from the first leg encounter to ensure they defeat Gli Azzurri in the return fixture at Anfield.

"Last year we learned from the first game and we used that experience in the second game (a 1-0 win for Liverpool)," Klopp said. "If you don’t defend with all you have you have no chance against Napoli. They are so strong, I really like watching them.

"Am I sure something like that cannot happen again? No, of course not, but the boys give me no signs that I can doubt them but it’s still football, we’re human beings and things like this can happen.

So far, Liverpool have enjoyed a blistering start to the season, as they once again bid to challenge Manchester City for this year's Premier League title. They are currently five points clear of their rivals after overcoming Newcastle 3-1 last weekend.

Napoli, meanwhile, have started the season well enough, seeing off Sampdoria 2-0 last weekend - with their only defeat of the campaign coming in a thrilling 4-3 defeat against Serie A holders Juventus.