Philippe Coutinho Compares Life at Liverpool to Bayern Munich as He Discusses New Club

Philippe Coutinho has claimed that Bayern Munich is a 'more familiar' club than any of his former sides, including Liverpool.

The Brazilian was shipped out of Barcelona on loan in the summer, joining the Bavarian giants on a season-long deal that also includes an option to buy.

The 27-year-old was linked with a return to England, with the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and even Liverpool, rumoured to be interested. However, he previously claimed he would find it difficult to play for another Premier League club besides the Reds and found himself a new challenge in Germany.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite a successful spell on Merseyside, a stint that included 41 goals and 35 assists in 152 Premier League games, Coutinho, when asked by Sky Sports in Germany if Bayern is 'more familial' than his former clubs, said: "Definitely. That's exactly what I thought.

"Everything here is very familiar. I know that from Liverpool a bit, but here it is even more familiar.

"It's been very nice. In the first days, I was shown all the facilities first. I met the teammates and of course the coaching team. Every day I feel a little better, I am very happy."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The former Liverpool man went on to praise the warm welcome he received by the Bayern faithful.

He added, as quoted by The Mirror: "The fans were incredibly nice to me, it's great to feel the positive energy of them very close.

"Many children are always there, I see the radiance in their eyes and that makes me happy.''

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After his dream move to Barcelona ended in failure, as he fell out of favour at Camp Nou. He now has the opportunity at Bayern, in his prime, to rejuvenate his career and rediscover his Liverpool form.

Coutinho has made three appearances in the Bundesliga thus far and came on as a late substitute in his side's 1-1 draw at Leipzig on Saturday.