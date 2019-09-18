Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has deleted his Twitter account after receiving abuse from online trolls after he conceded a penalty in the defeat to Napoli on Tuesday night.

The Scotland captain has been consistently good for the Reds since joining from Hull City in 2017, playing an integral part in a backline that conceded just 22 goals in the league last term - the best record in the division. Alongside this, Robertson has provided quality on the left flank, notching up 11 assists in 36 Premier League games last season.

Yet Tuesday night, the 25-year-old came under heavy criticism from certain ‘supporters' on Twitter after fouling Jose Callejon in the penalty box eight minutes from time. Dries Mertens converted the spot-kick to give Napoli a crucial lead before Fernando Llorente cemented the victory in the dying moments.

Even though Jurgen Klopp felt it was wrong to award a penalty for the challenge Robertson made on Callejon, stating he felt it was a dive, Robertson was still the hot topic of conversation among Liverpool fans after the game, with many taking to twitter to criticize his performance.

Robertson has since deleted his twitter account in the wake of last night's social media reaction, which has caused a reaction in itself online, with many disgusted by some of the tweets directed at the defender and the situation it has caused.

Liverpool fans will be hoping Robertson can return to the form he showed last season in the coming weeks, starting with Sunday's game away at Premier League rivals Chelsea.