Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed that winger Daniel James will miss Thursday's meeting with Astana through injury.

The Red Devils are set to get their Europa League campaign underway when Kazakhstan's Astana visit Old Trafford on Thursday, with United taking the competition very seriously as they look to get back into the Champions League.

However, they will have to face Astana without James. Solskjaer confirmed in his pre-match press conference (via Manchester Evening News) that the Welshman picked up a knock last time out against Leicester City, and he has not recovered in time.

James joins Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba on the sidelines for United, although Solskjaer did confirm that both Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard are both available after shaking off injuries.

The boss also confirmed that Sergio Romero will start in goal, with David de Gea set for a rest. The Spaniard remains United's first choice after penning a new contract, but Solskjaer is eager to see what other players can do.

He said: "Sergio will play tomorrow for sure, he’s proven to be a top, top keeper behind David and we need to keep him ready for if something happens to David. Time for him to have some much needed game time."

Finally, he discussed 16-year-old Charlie Wellens, who has been training with the squad ahead of the game. Whilst Solskjaer stopped short of revealing whether Wellens would play against Astana, he was quick to praise the teenager for his hard work in reaching the senior side.

"It is what we do at this club. We drop them in, give them a little taste for it. I know his dad from when he played and we now he is a very good footballer. It is just one of these little drips to make them players," Solskjaer added.