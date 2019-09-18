Tottenham's Calamitous Defence Crumbles as Spurs Roll Back the Years to Throw Away a Two-Goal Lead

It was a pulsating night in Greece, as Spurs cruised to a 2-0 victory over Olympiacos, and showed the steel everyone associates with the North London warriors.

Oh wait, that was my half-time notes, sorry everyone.

Spurs threw away that two goal advantage against Olympiacos (or is it Olympiakos, who knows?) with some exceptional self-sabotage, the likes of which we haven't seen from Mauricio Pochettino's men in years.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

If only we had an expression for when Spurs bottle a seemingly unassailable lead... it'll come to me.

But let's rewind for a second and enjoy that magic 43 minutes when all was right and cheery in the Spurs camp.

Actually...let's just skip to the funny bits.

Spurs lol — #UnclePoch (@NotRotimi) September 18, 2019

Pochettino's team selection raised questions about the Argentine's short-term memory, or worries that he'd recently suffered a strong blow to the head. The Spurs boss started Davinson Sanchez at right-back despite his horror-show performance in the North London derby.

@SpursOfficial I really worry about Pochettino's mentality.

Using Sanchez and Davis was very wrong.

We should have gone strong and secure all 3 points.

Very poor decision by Pochettino again IMO. — Williams Besong (@Willsbesong) September 18, 2019

His ability on the ball is definitely questionable, and well, we spotted that from the off.

Davinson Sanchez at right back is like an OAP’s mobility scooter trying to manoeuvre the aisles of Morrisons — Spirit of Sherwood (@timsherwoodvine) September 18, 2019

also I hope to never see Davinson Sanchez at right back unless it's absolutely necessary! pic.twitter.com/pf3uS6k0Du — Nitin Nambiar (@nitinnamb) September 18, 2019

Mind you, actual left-back Ben Davies didn't survive the Twitter outrage either.

“Ben Davies a top pro” 😂 the guy has zero pace and can’t get forward. Not good enough. — . (@SpursWHL1) September 18, 2019

Im not going to critcise Sanchez because he isn't actually a RB.

However Davies has no excuses , this is why i want Rose starting... — 40winks__ (@SpursTransfer10) September 18, 2019

So, we'll jump 40 minutes into the match if you don't mind, and Spurs are winning 2-0. They then decide to - what is that expression? Anyway, they throw it away in a spectacular way.

Spurs are proper Spursing up the Champions League already 😂 — Brendon (@DonKilvo) September 18, 2019

Spurs are spursing this up so spursy — Gareth (@gazzalfc09) September 1, 2019

Spurs were cut open by some smart play for the first goal, but the second goal was all their own doing. Despite his error leading to the penalty, everyone was convinced Christian Eriksen was fully committed to the Spurs cause, putting in a solid performance full of heart and desire.

Christian Eriksen is going through the motions for Spurs at the moment. He's thinking of a brighter future. Like your last day at school when you don't go to any of the classes and get everyone in your year to sign your shirt. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 18, 2019

Spurs should’ve cashed in on Eriksen last summer, it couldn’t be more obvious that he doesn’t want to be there. — Tom (@CynicalLive) September 18, 2019

Some people didn't agree with this Eriksen bashing.

Was Eriksen's performance that bad? — Anthony Murray (@Blackology88) September 18, 2019

Most people did though.

Presenting your three 💩 of the game:



💩: Davinson Sanchez

💩💩: Christian Eriksen

💩💩💩: Harry Winks — Fort Worth Spurs (@FortWorthSpurs) September 18, 2019

He was pretty lucky not to be the three poo emoji's for me.

The main takeaway from this game was that Spurs' defence was back to its glorious best, which ironically, is its worst.

Well that was Spursy. Defence looking very suspect so far this season. Why Poch played Sanchez at RB after his dreadful performance at Arsenal I don't know.



Spurs lacking two or three players but it's been said since May and is still try after summer additions. #coys — Goose (@twiteringgoose) September 18, 2019

Spurs defence in the last couple years has gone to pieces — Ryan Ricardo Dunkley (@ryanricardo76) September 18, 2019

Seriously what are Spurs trying to do to me - least they have decided to put some defenders IN DEFENCE but gaps bigger than OJ had in his defence #OLYTOT — Iseult Cody (@iseultcody) September 18, 2019

And finally, we must appreciate the karma of such a tweet as this. Spurs, you really did Spursy it up once more. Hey, I got there in the end!