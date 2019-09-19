Champions League Final: The Next 4 Venues That Will Host in 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

UEFA are set to announce the venues that will host the Champions League final in 2021, 2022 and 2023 next week (Sky Sports), with this year’s showpiece already confirmed for Istanbul.

Here’s a closer look at each of the stadiums that will be used for the next four years….

Ataturk Olympic Stadium (2020)

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

City: Istanbul, Turkey

Capacity: 76,761

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium was the first-ever Turkish venue used for the European Cup or Champions League final in 2005, hosting the historic clash between Liverpool and AC Milan.

Located in the Basaksehir neighbourhood of Istanbul, it is primarily home to the Turkey national team, although a handful of club sides have also used it since it was opened in 2002.

Istanbul Basaksehir were based there for seven years until 2014, while Besiktas were the most recent tenants until their own new stadium was opened in 2016.

Krestovsky Stadium (2021)

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

City: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Capacity: 68,000

Usually home to Zenit St Petersburg, the Krestovsky Stadium was opened in time to host seven games at the 2018 World Cup and will host a further four at Euro 2020 next summer.

The only time Russia has previously hosted the Champions League final was in 2008 when Manchester United and Chelsea met at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, but Saint Petersburg as a city has never yet hosted a major European final.

Russian clubs have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League but never the Champions League.

Allianz Arena (2022)

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

City: Munich, Germany

Capacity: 75,000

The Allianz Arena in Munich was the setting for the 2012 Champions League final as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich against the odds, with the Germans missing the opportunity to become only the third club to be crowned European champions in their own stadium, and the first since 1965.

Germany has held a final more recently when Berlin was the venue for 2015.

Munich actually hosted the first-ever Champions League final in 1993 at the Olympiastadion when the competition was re-branded for the modern era, with Marseille beating AC Milan.

Wembley Stadium (2023)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

City: London, UK

Capacity: 90,000

Old and new, the Wembley site has been the chosen venue for as many as seven past European Cup and Champions League finals, including famous games in 1968 as Manchester United beat Benfica and 1992 as Barcelona beat Sampdoria.

The 2023 final will be the third Champions League final specifically at the new stadium after Barcelona outclassed Manchester United in 2011 and Bayern Munich edged the only ever all-German final against Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Wembley will be in the international spotlight before then, however, as it has been selected to host both semi-finals and the final at Euro 2020 next summer.