Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year deal with Chelsea, keeping the England international at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

The winger, who is in the latter stages of rehabilitation from an Achilles injury, impressed under Maurizio Sarri last season and is expected to be a part of Frank Lampard's regular starting XI when he returns to full fitness.

Hudson-Odoi said, as quoted by the club's website: "It’s an amazing feeling. It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at.

"I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well. As a team, we just want to work hard to achieve the best results we can. I’m delighted everything has been agreed and now I’m just looking forward to properly getting back."

The 18-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five goals in total - four in the Europa League and one in the FA Cup - before he picked up the Achilles injury in a draw with Burnley in April, ending his campaign.