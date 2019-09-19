Dimitar Berbatov has confirmed he actually retired from football after leaving Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters in March 2018.

In a light-hearted video on his official Instagram account, the Bulgarian explained that he looked for a new team once his deal with the Blasters ended, but failed to find a suitor he liked.

Prior to posting the clip, Berbatov had put up a story of his overhead-kick goal for Manchester United against Liverpool in 2010.

In the Instagram video, the 38-year-old said: "I know some of you already thought that I'd retired and now maybe you are like: WTF Berbs, we know that you don't play.

"But, I did try to find [a new club] last year. Didn't happen. So, someone told me I need to say something, and seeing that people were asking me - especially back home - I need to give a farewell message! So, here it is!

"I think it's the right time now to stop and it's long overdue! Although, when I think about it, it's never the end because I will stay in the game in one way or another.

"The time has come to say that after almost 20 years of playing football, I am stopping with my professional, active football career! I will miss it! I will f***ing miss it!

"Everything! The games, training, the goals, preparations, the pressure, my teammates...the roar of the fans when I scored another banger.

"Thank you to all the people who helped me develop, and became the player I always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure!"

Berbatov played for three different English sides, representing United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham as he racked up 94 Premier League goals across nine seasons.

He also had stints at Bayern Leverkusen, Monaco and PAOK, having begun his career with Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia.