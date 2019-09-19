Sadio Mane: Details of Liverpool's Proposed Contract Offer to In-Form Senegalese Star

Liverpool are in discussions with Sadio Mane over a new long-term contract, with a deal worth €13m-per-year (£11.5m) running until 2025 being touted by one source.

Forming one third of perhaps Europe's most formidable front line, Mane's time in Merseyside has been nothing short of spectacular since making the switch from Southampton for £34m in 2016. He's been named in the PFA Team of the Year on two occasions as well as scooping his club's Player of the Season award in 2017.

During his three-year stay in Anfield, the Senegalese has netted 65 goals in 130 appearances for the club and capped his successful stay with the Premier League side by winning the Golden Boot last season and lifting the Champions League trophy.

#Liverpool are in talks with Sadio #Manè to renew the contract until 2025. Reds have offered a new wages: €13M a year. #transfers #LFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 18, 2019

Alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mane has asserted himself as one of the division's most lethal attackers, with the current campaign no different after netting four goals and registering an assist in the five league games thus far.

Such has been his impeccable form that Liverpool are now considering giving Mane a substantial pay-rise to ward off any would-be suitors.

Following first word of the possible new contract discussions last week, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira now adds that the club are 'in talks' with the 27-year-old and have offered €11.5m a year until 2025.

While Schira's tweet doesn't go into any more detail than the top-line figures, the numbers suggested would breakdown into a weekly wage of around £210,000 for Mane - a serious hike on his reported £150,000 per week currently.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages









Mane's current deal at Anfield runs until 2023, having signed his most recent extension just last year.





Having been linked with Real Madrid over the recent summer window, those rumours fizzled out to the Reds' benefit, as the club currently sit top of the Premier League table, five points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City.

Having began his career in France with Metz, the forward transferred to Red Bull Salzburg where he caught the attention of the Saints, who saw it fit to splash out just shy of £12m. On the south coast he netted 22 league goals in two seasons, which prompted Jurgen Klopp to spend big on the forward.