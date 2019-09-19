Tammy Abraham Issues Chelsea Rallying Call Ahead of Premier League Clash With Liverpool

Tammy Abraham has insisted Chelsea must use the 'anger' they're feeling as a result of their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Valencia as motivation for their crunch clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Frank Lampard's side looked like rescuing a draw from their group stage opener, only to see Ross Barkley miss a late penalty that would have cancelled out Rodrigo's second-half strike for the visitors.

There is no time for Chelsea to rest on their laurels, however, as a mouth-watering encounter with Liverpool is on the horizon with the Blues playing host to the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge. To set themselves up for the Reds, Abraham has issued a rallying call to his side, stating the residual anger that lingers from the Valencia defeat must be transferred into their performance at the weekend.

"It's still early doors [in the Champions League]. We're fuming we lost," he said, via Liverpool Echo.

"But there's still five games to go - we just have to win our next five. We're obviously disappointed. We didn't play our best football. [Sunday] is a test of character. We can take our anger out against Liverpool. It's a massive game and both teams will be going to win. We'll look forward to putting [last night's defeat] right."

The striker has been in scintillating form this season, netting seven goals already to sit joint-top of the Premier League scoring charts alongside Sergio Aguero. While the Englishman is pleased with his contributions, he was humble in his assessment of the first five matches.

Up next: Chelsea v Liverpool! 👊 pic.twitter.com/8sGNPdQbNG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2019

"I have to give it [my personal form] to the manager and players," he added. "I had a little situation against Liverpool where I missed a penalty myself and from there they just supported me and believed in me."

"I'm playing with such great players who create chances, so I just have to be in the right place at the right time. It's always nice to know manager believes in you. Every game you want to do your best for him."