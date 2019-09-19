This Weekend's 7 Must-Watch Games From Around Europe

Now we've all calmed down after yet another exhilarating mid-week of Champions League action, it's time to put our domestic football hats back on with a myriad of exciting clashes to look forward to.

The Premier League has already sprung a great deal of surprises this season, with more twists and turns expected in this weekend's clashes. In mainland Europe, Juventus bizarrely are not top of the Serie A table after three games, while over in Germany the same applies for Bayern Munich. La Liga football is following suit, as Barcelona sit outside the top two after four matches for the first time in, what we can assume, has been about 150 years.

With all that in mind, here are a handful of the fixtures you shouldn't miss this weekend from across the footballing calendar.

Saturday: Leicester vs. Tottenham (Premier League)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Fixtures against the top six are coming thick and fast for Leicester, who will be desperate to bounce back from their narrow 1-0 defeat away at Manchester United last weekend.





Tipped as one of the sides to break into the upper echelons of the Premier League this season, home clashes with sides such as Tottenham will provide the perfect platform from which the Foxes can justify such suggestions.





In Spurs' case, traveling to Greece for their recent Champions League outing on Wednesday before a midday kick off on Saturday may present some issues. But, in truth, the real issue lies in their makeshift defence, that seemingly doesn't possess a right-back. Those fears were compounded against Olympiakos, when they blew a two goal lead to draw their opening group clash.

Saturday: Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

With a young side flourishing under an equally youthful manager, RB Leipzig have set the benchmark for what is required in the Bundesliga this season with some fine displays thus far.





Boasting one of Europe's hottest strikers in Timo Werner up front, a key creator in Emil Forsberg, and the division's best defence of last season, this Leipzig side are no longer dark horses for the title.





Coming up against Werder Bremen on Saturday, few would back against the visitors taking the spoils, but having lost their two opening matches Die Werderaner have rallied to win their last two and may pose a threat.

Saturday: AC Milan vs. Inter (Serie A)

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Derby della Madonnina is back this weekend with both sides led by managers who are in their first seasons at their respective clubs. This San Siro clash is steeped in rich history, with the two clubs having come to blows on nearly 300 occasions, while also famously sharing a stadium.





Antoino Conte's Nerazzurri currently lead the Serie A table with three wins from three matches, while the Rossoneri sit three points behind them. Everyone loves a derby, and this fixture rests among the best that world football has to offer, as the late kick-off time will only add to the spectacle under the floodlights.

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will also be tasting their first Milan derby, and what better way to endear yourself to your new supporters than by getting one over on your arch rivals?

Sunday: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid (La Liga)

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Two unbeaten sides in Spain's top division come to blows on Sunday with the home side looking to retain their place atop of La Liga. Three wins and a draw have placed Sevilla ahead of Los Blancos, who themselves sit two points behind Los Hispalenses ahead of this crunch clash.





Sergio Ramos will be pitted against his former side once more, but what makes this far more engrossing is seeing the response of the Madrid players after getting thumped 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane questioned the intensity levels shown by his side, something which seems almost unfathomable when that boast Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard up front. This one is set up to be a corker.

Sunday: Chelsea vs. Liverpool (Premier League)

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

One totally new-look side takes on a mostly identical team to last season, as Frank Lampard's Chelsea play host to Premier League table-toppers Liverpool.

It's a fixture that has blessed the division on many occasions previously, and while not possessing quite the same aura as before, still pits two top six sides against one another. The early season indications are that the Reds are the team to beat this campaign, but a youthful Blues side may very well spring a few surprises given their sprightly exuberance.

Both sides lost their Champions League openers in midweek, but that should only work to heighten the match as a spectacle with the clubs eager to right the wrongs that saw them come unstuck in Europe.

Sunday: PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax (Eredivisie)

JASPER JUINEN/GettyImages

These two clubs played out an almighty scrap for Dutch superiority last season, going head-to-head in one of the most enthralling Eredivisie title races in recent memory.

Ajax eventually pipped PSV to the post by three points, yet their quest for the crown looks like following a similar pattern once again if their early season form is anything to go by.

Once again it is a close-knit battle, with both sides level on 13 points after five matches. Boasting such dominance over the sides below them, these clashes can prove pivotal in deciding who reigns supreme in the Netherlands, no matter how early in the season they are.

Expect goals, drama and flares, plenty of flares.

Sunday: Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Despite netting 12 goals and conceding only four, Lyon have somehow managed to only win two of their opening five Ligue 1 matches.

Hosting the champions, Lyon always welcome Les Parisiens with a hostile atmosphere, which in turn makes for an exciting clash. For Thomas Tuchel's side, they will be hoping for more of the same they displayed in midweek, after putting the sword to Madrid with a thumping 3-0 win in their Champions League curtain raiser.

Meanwhile, Moussa Dembele currently sits top of the charts in France for goals scored, followed closely by teammate Memphis Depay, meaning the PSG back four will need to be on their toes on Sunday.